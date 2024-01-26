Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: Marist 9-7, Niagara 9-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.27

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Marist Red Foxes and the Niagara Purple Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 26th at Gallagher Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Marist has not done well against Siena recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Red Foxes came out on top in a nail-biter against the Saints and snuck past 50-48.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make 11 more threes than your opponent, a fact Niagara proved on Sunday. They came out on top against the Mountaineers by a score of 82-71. The win made it back-to-back wins for Niagara.

The Red Foxes' victory bumped their record up to 9-7. As for the Purple Eagles, their win was their fifth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 9-9.

Marist will be fighting an uphill battle on Friday as the experts have pegged them as the 2.5-point underdog. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 10-6 and Niagara is 9-1.

Marist beat Niagara 61-52 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marist since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Niagara is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Marist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

Series History

Marist has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.