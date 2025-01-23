Who's Playing
Marist Red Foxes @ Niagara Purple Eagles
Current Records: Marist 13-3, Niagara 7-11
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Marist Red Foxes and the Niagara Purple Eagles are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gallagher Center. The Purple Eagles have the home-court advantage, but the Red Foxes are expected to win by three points.
Marist is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Rider just ended the team's nine-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 64-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Broncs. That makes it the first time this season the Red Foxes have let down their home crowd.
Meanwhile, Niagara's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 72-65 to Manhattan.
Marist's defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 13-3. As for Niagara, their loss dropped their record down to 7-11.
Marist beat Niagara 65-59 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Does Marist have another victory up their sleeve, or will Niagara turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Marist is a 3-point favorite against Niagara, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 127 points.
Series History
Marist has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.
- Mar 14, 2024 - Marist 65 vs. Niagara 59
- Mar 09, 2024 - Marist 63 vs. Niagara 62
- Jan 26, 2024 - Niagara 67 vs. Marist 62
- Feb 19, 2023 - Marist 61 vs. Niagara 52
- Jan 15, 2023 - Marist 66 vs. Niagara 64
- Mar 05, 2022 - Niagara 83 vs. Marist 52
- Feb 14, 2022 - Marist 77 vs. Niagara 70
- Mar 11, 2021 - Niagara 67 vs. Marist 62
- Jan 02, 2021 - Niagara 86 vs. Marist 72
- Jan 01, 2021 - Marist 63 vs. Niagara 61