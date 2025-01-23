Who's Playing

Current Records: Marist 13-3, Niagara 7-11

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Marist Red Foxes and the Niagara Purple Eagles are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gallagher Center. The Purple Eagles have the home-court advantage, but the Red Foxes are expected to win by three points.

Marist is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Rider just ended the team's nine-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 64-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Broncs. That makes it the first time this season the Red Foxes have let down their home crowd.

Meanwhile, Niagara's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 72-65 to Manhattan.

Marist's defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 13-3. As for Niagara, their loss dropped their record down to 7-11.

Marist beat Niagara 65-59 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Does Marist have another victory up their sleeve, or will Niagara turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Marist is a 3-point favorite against Niagara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 127 points.

Marist has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.