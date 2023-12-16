Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: N.J. Tech 2-7, Niagara 2-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles will stay at home for another game and welcome the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 1:00 p.m. ET on December 16th at Gallagher Center. Niagara will be strutting in after a victory while N.J. Tech will be stumbling in from a loss.

Niagara scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They steamrolled past the Bengals 113-64 at home. That 113-64 margin sets a new team best for Niagara this season.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday and that exactly how things played out. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 83-59 to the Demon Deacons. N.J. Tech found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.5% worse than the opposition.

The Purple Eagles' win ended a five-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 2-6. As for the Highlanders, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-7 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: Niagara just can't miss this season, having made 47.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've only made 38.9% of their shots per game this season. Given Niagara's sizeable advantage in that area, N.J. Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Niagara is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their fifth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 0-3 against the spread).

Odds

Niagara is a solid 6-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Purple Eagles as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

N.J. Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.