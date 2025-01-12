Halftime Report

Rider is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 33-26 lead against Niagara.

Rider entered the matchup with nine straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it ten. Can they turn things around, or will Niagara hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: Rider 4-11, Niagara 7-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Rider Broncs and the Niagara Purple Eagles are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gallagher Center. The Broncs have now lost nine straight, leaving the team hunting for their first win since November 23.

The experts predicted Rider would be headed in after a win, but Canisius made sure that didn't happen. Rider took an 85-67 bruising from Canisius on Friday.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Niagara, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Sunday. They walked away with a 70-60 victory over Saint Peter's on Friday.

Rider's loss dropped their record down to 4-11. As for Niagara, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-8.

Rider is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last nine times they've played.

While only Rider took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Niagara is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Rider: they have a less-than-stellar 4-11 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Niagara is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Purple Eagles as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

Rider has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.