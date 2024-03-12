Who's Playing
Siena Saints @ Niagara Purple Eagles
Current Records: Siena 4-27, Niagara 15-15
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
Niagara and Siena are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2020, but not for long. The Niagara Purple Eagles and the Siena Saints are set to clash at 9:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Boardwalk Hall in a MAAC postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last Saturday, the Purple Eagles were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 63-62 to the Red Foxes.
Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight defeat. They fell 68-54 to the Gaels. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Siena in their matchups with Iona: they've now lost three in a row.
The Purple Eagles have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-15 record this season. As for the Saints, they dropped their record down to 4-27 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Niagara just can't miss this season, having made 47% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've only made 40.1% of their shots this season. Given Niagara's sizable advantage in that area, Siena will need to find a way to close that gap.
Niagara is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on Siena against the spread have faith in an upset since their 12-19 ATS record can't hold a candle to Niagara's 17-12.
Odds
Niagara is a big 10-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 131 points.
Series History
Niagara and Siena both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 07, 2024 - Niagara 66 vs. Siena 59
- Jan 15, 2024 - Siena 93 vs. Niagara 88
- Mar 09, 2023 - Niagara 71 vs. Siena 65
- Feb 05, 2023 - Niagara 56 vs. Siena 54
- Jan 13, 2023 - Siena 70 vs. Niagara 64
- Mar 03, 2022 - Niagara 74 vs. Siena 52
- Jan 28, 2022 - Siena 60 vs. Niagara 56
- Feb 21, 2021 - Siena 68 vs. Niagara 66
- Feb 20, 2021 - Niagara 64 vs. Siena 62
- Mar 04, 2020 - Siena 77 vs. Niagara 55