Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: Siena 4-27, Niagara 15-15

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 9:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 9:45 p.m. ET Where: Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey

Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Niagara and Siena are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2020, but not for long. The Niagara Purple Eagles and the Siena Saints are set to clash at 9:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Boardwalk Hall in a MAAC postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Purple Eagles were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 63-62 to the Red Foxes.

Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight defeat. They fell 68-54 to the Gaels. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Siena in their matchups with Iona: they've now lost three in a row.

The Purple Eagles have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-15 record this season. As for the Saints, they dropped their record down to 4-27 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Niagara just can't miss this season, having made 47% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've only made 40.1% of their shots this season. Given Niagara's sizable advantage in that area, Siena will need to find a way to close that gap.

Niagara is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on Siena against the spread have faith in an upset since their 12-19 ATS record can't hold a candle to Niagara's 17-12.

Odds

Niagara is a big 10-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131 points.

Series History

Niagara and Siena both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.