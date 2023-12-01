Who's Playing

St. Peter's Peacocks @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: St. Peter's 1-4, Niagara 1-3

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

What to Know

Niagara is 2-8 against St. Peter's since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gallagher Center. St. Peter's took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Niagara, who comes in off a win.

Niagara's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They walked away with a 69-61 victory over the Red Flash. The win was just what Niagara needed coming off of a 92-73 defeat in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, St. Peter's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. There's no need to mince words: the Peacocks lost to the Scarlet Knights, and the Peacocks lost bad. The score wound up at 71-40.

St. Peter's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Michael Houge, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Armoni Zeigler who scored 8 points along with 5 rebounds.

Even though they lost, St. Peter's were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Rutgers only pulled down 11.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Niagara have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 25.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. Peter's struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Niagara and St. Peter's were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in February, but Niagara came up empty-handed after a 66-65 defeat. Can Niagara avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

St. Peter's has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.