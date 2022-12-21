Who's Playing
Binghamton @ Niagara
Current Records: Binghamton 4-7; Niagara 5-5
What to Know
The Binghamton Bearcats will take on the Niagara Purple Eagles in a holiday battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gallagher Center. The Bearcats will be strutting in after a victory while Niagara will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Binghamton took their contest against the SUNY-Oneonta Red Dragons this past Saturday by a conclusive 86-58 score.
Meanwhile, the Purple Eagles came up short against the New Jersey Tech Highlanders on Sunday, falling 62-53.
Niagara's loss took them down to 5-5 while Binghamton's win pulled them up to 4-7. We'll see if Niagara can steal Binghamton's luck or if Binghamton records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.