Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Niagara

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 2-8; Niagara 4-4

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Niagara Purple Eagles are heading back home. They will square off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Gallagher Center. Niagara will be strutting in after a win while EMU will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Purple Eagles came out on top in a nail-biter against the Quinnipiac Bobcats last week, sneaking past 64-60. It took five tries, but Niagara can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

Meanwhile, EMU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Wednesday as they fell 87-81 to the Illinois State Redbirds. Guard Noah Farrakhan had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting.

Niagara is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Purple Eagles, who are 4-3 against the spread.

Niagara is now 4-4 while the Eagles sit at 2-8. Niagara is 2-1 after wins this year, and EMU is 1-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Purple Eagles are a solid 6-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Purple Eagles as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Eastern Michigan have won both of the games they've played against Niagara in the last eight years.