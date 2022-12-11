Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Niagara

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 2-8; Niagara 4-4

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gallagher Center. The Purple Eagles will be strutting in after a win while EMU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

After constant struggles on the road, Niagara has finally found some success away from home. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 64-60 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Sunday.

Meanwhile, EMU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 87-81 to the Illinois State Redbirds. Guard Noah Farrakhan wasn't much of a difference maker for EMU; Farrakhan played for 32 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting.

Niagara's win brought them up to 4-4 while the Eagles' loss pulled them down to 2-8. The Purple Eagles are 2-1 after wins this year, and EMU is 1-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Michigan have won both of the games they've played against Niagara in the last eight years.