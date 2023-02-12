Who's Playing

Iona @ Niagara

Current Records: Iona 17-7; Niagara 14-9

What to Know

The Iona Gaels will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Gallagher Center at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

If there were any doubts why Iona was a heavy favorite Friday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They took their contest against the Canisius Golden Griffins on Friday by a conclusive 80-59 score.

Meanwhile, the Niagara Purple Eagles didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Friday, but they still walked away with a 79-73 win.

The wins brought the Gaels up to 17-7 and Niagara to 14-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Iona comes into the matchup boasting the 24th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.8. Less enviably, Niagara is stumbling into the contest with the ninth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iona have won eight out of their last 14 games against Niagara.