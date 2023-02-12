Who's Playing
Iona @ Niagara
Current Records: Iona 17-7; Niagara 14-9
What to Know
The Iona Gaels will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Gallagher Center at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
If there were any doubts why Iona was a heavy favorite Friday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They took their contest against the Canisius Golden Griffins on Friday by a conclusive 80-59 score.
Meanwhile, the Niagara Purple Eagles didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Friday, but they still walked away with a 79-73 win.
The wins brought the Gaels up to 17-7 and Niagara to 14-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Iona comes into the matchup boasting the 24th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.8. Less enviably, Niagara is stumbling into the contest with the ninth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York
Series History
Iona have won eight out of their last 14 games against Niagara.
- Dec 02, 2022 - Iona 78 vs. Niagara 56
- Feb 06, 2022 - Niagara 80 vs. Iona 71
- Jan 16, 2022 - Iona 78 vs. Niagara 55
- Mar 12, 2021 - Iona 70 vs. Niagara 64
- Feb 29, 2020 - Niagara 100 vs. Iona 91
- Jan 12, 2020 - Niagara 70 vs. Iona 69
- Feb 10, 2019 - Iona 79 vs. Niagara 76
- Jan 11, 2019 - Niagara 95 vs. Iona 90
- Feb 16, 2018 - Niagara 85 vs. Iona 84
- Dec 29, 2017 - Iona 98 vs. Niagara 93
- Feb 12, 2017 - Iona 90 vs. Niagara 76
- Dec 04, 2016 - Niagara 74 vs. Iona 58
- Feb 07, 2016 - Iona 75 vs. Niagara 61
- Jan 04, 2016 - Iona 65 vs. Niagara 52