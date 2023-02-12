Who's Playing

Iona @ Niagara

Current Records: Iona 17-7; Niagara 14-9

What to Know

The Iona Gaels' road trip will continue as they head to Gallagher Center at 1 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Niagara Purple Eagles. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Gaels took their contest against the Canisius Golden Griffins this past Friday by a conclusive 80-59 score.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Niagara beat the Quinnipiac Bobcats 79-73 this past Friday.

Iona is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Iona is now 17-7 while Niagara sits at 14-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Iona enters the game with only 10.8 turnovers per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Purple Eagles are stumbling into the contest with the eighth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Niagara.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Gaels are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Purple Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iona have won eight out of their last 14 games against Niagara.