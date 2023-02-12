Who's Playing
Iona @ Niagara
Current Records: Iona 17-7; Niagara 14-9
What to Know
The Iona Gaels' road trip will continue as they head to Gallagher Center at 1 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Niagara Purple Eagles. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Gaels took their contest against the Canisius Golden Griffins this past Friday by a conclusive 80-59 score.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Niagara beat the Quinnipiac Bobcats 79-73 this past Friday.
Iona is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Iona is now 17-7 while Niagara sits at 14-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Iona enters the game with only 10.8 turnovers per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Purple Eagles are stumbling into the contest with the eighth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Niagara.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
Odds
The Gaels are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Purple Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Iona have won eight out of their last 14 games against Niagara.
- Dec 02, 2022 - Iona 78 vs. Niagara 56
- Feb 06, 2022 - Niagara 80 vs. Iona 71
- Jan 16, 2022 - Iona 78 vs. Niagara 55
- Mar 12, 2021 - Iona 70 vs. Niagara 64
- Feb 29, 2020 - Niagara 100 vs. Iona 91
- Jan 12, 2020 - Niagara 70 vs. Iona 69
- Feb 10, 2019 - Iona 79 vs. Niagara 76
- Jan 11, 2019 - Niagara 95 vs. Iona 90
- Feb 16, 2018 - Niagara 85 vs. Iona 84
- Dec 29, 2017 - Iona 98 vs. Niagara 93
- Feb 12, 2017 - Iona 90 vs. Niagara 76
- Dec 04, 2016 - Niagara 74 vs. Iona 58
- Feb 07, 2016 - Iona 75 vs. Niagara 61
- Jan 04, 2016 - Iona 65 vs. Niagara 52