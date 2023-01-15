Who's Playing
Marist @ Niagara
Current Records: Marist 6-9; Niagara 9-7
What to Know
Get ready for an MAAC battle as the Niagara Purple Eagles and the Marist Red Foxes will face off at noon ET on Sunday at Gallagher Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Marist winning the first 77-70 at home and Niagara taking the second 83-52.
The Purple Eagles entered their matchup against the Siena Saints on Friday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Niagara was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 70-64 to Siena.
Meanwhile, Marist didn't have too much trouble with the Canisius Golden Griffins on the road on Friday as they won 76-58.
Niagara is now 9-7 while the Red Foxes sit at 6-9. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Purple Eagles are 16th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65 on average. Marists have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Niagara have won eight out of their last 15 games against Marist.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Niagara 83 vs. Marist 52
- Feb 14, 2022 - Marist 77 vs. Niagara 70
- Mar 11, 2021 - Niagara 67 vs. Marist 62
- Jan 02, 2021 - Niagara 86 vs. Marist 72
- Jan 01, 2021 - Marist 63 vs. Niagara 61
- Mar 10, 2020 - Niagara 56 vs. Marist 54
- Feb 23, 2020 - Marist 76 vs. Niagara 54
- Jan 31, 2020 - Marist 67 vs. Niagara 48
- Feb 08, 2019 - Marist 79 vs. Niagara 58
- Feb 23, 2018 - Niagara 100 vs. Marist 76
- Jan 07, 2018 - Niagara 86 vs. Marist 70
- Jan 16, 2017 - Marist 93 vs. Niagara 87
- Dec 02, 2016 - Marist 72 vs. Niagara 66
- Feb 18, 2016 - Niagara 76 vs. Marist 72
- Jan 28, 2016 - Niagara 69 vs. Marist 66