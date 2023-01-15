Who's Playing

Marist @ Niagara

Current Records: Marist 6-9; Niagara 9-7

What to Know

Get ready for an MAAC battle as the Niagara Purple Eagles and the Marist Red Foxes will face off at noon ET on Sunday at Gallagher Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Marist winning the first 77-70 at home and Niagara taking the second 83-52.

The Purple Eagles entered their matchup against the Siena Saints on Friday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Niagara was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 70-64 to Siena.

Meanwhile, Marist didn't have too much trouble with the Canisius Golden Griffins on the road on Friday as they won 76-58.

Niagara is now 9-7 while the Red Foxes sit at 6-9. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Purple Eagles are 16th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65 on average. Marists have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Niagara have won eight out of their last 15 games against Marist.