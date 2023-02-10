Who's Playing
Quinnipiac @ Niagara
Current Records: Quinnipiac 17-7; Niagara 13-9
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Quinnipiac Bobcats will be on the road. Quinnipiac and the Niagara Purple Eagles will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Gallagher Center. Niagara will be strutting in after a win while the Bobcats will be stumbling in from a loss.
It was close but no cigar for Quinnipiac as they fell 79-75 to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Sunday.
Speaking of close games: Niagara came out on top in a nail-biter against the Siena Saints on Sunday, sneaking past 56-54.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Quinnipiac is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 5-10-1 against the spread when favored.
The Bobcats are now 17-7 while the Purple Eagles sit at 13-9. Niagara is 9-3 after wins this season, and Quinnipiac is 3-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bobcats are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Purple Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Niagara have won nine out of their last 16 games against Quinnipiac.
- Dec 04, 2022 - Niagara 64 vs. Quinnipiac 60
- Jan 09, 2022 - Niagara 76 vs. Quinnipiac 66
- Dec 31, 2021 - Quinnipiac 77 vs. Niagara 68
- Jan 23, 2021 - Quinnipiac 78 vs. Niagara 69
- Jan 22, 2021 - Niagara 59 vs. Quinnipiac 56
- Feb 02, 2020 - Niagara 75 vs. Quinnipiac 59
- Jan 10, 2020 - Quinnipiac 67 vs. Niagara 56
- Feb 03, 2019 - Quinnipiac 84 vs. Niagara 73
- Jan 19, 2019 - Niagara 75 vs. Quinnipiac 72
- Feb 08, 2018 - Niagara 95 vs. Quinnipiac 76
- Jan 18, 2018 - Niagara 81 vs. Quinnipiac 73
- Mar 02, 2017 - Niagara 88 vs. Quinnipiac 69
- Feb 04, 2017 - Quinnipiac 89 vs. Niagara 81
- Jan 02, 2017 - Quinnipiac 81 vs. Niagara 78
- Jan 30, 2016 - Quinnipiac 82 vs. Niagara 68
- Dec 04, 2015 - Niagara 76 vs. Quinnipiac 72