Who's Playing

Quinnipiac @ Niagara

Current Records: Quinnipiac 17-7; Niagara 13-9

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Quinnipiac Bobcats will be on the road. Quinnipiac and the Niagara Purple Eagles will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Gallagher Center. Niagara will be strutting in after a win while the Bobcats will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was close but no cigar for Quinnipiac as they fell 79-75 to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Sunday.

Speaking of close games: Niagara came out on top in a nail-biter against the Siena Saints on Sunday, sneaking past 56-54.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Quinnipiac is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 5-10-1 against the spread when favored.

The Bobcats are now 17-7 while the Purple Eagles sit at 13-9. Niagara is 9-3 after wins this season, and Quinnipiac is 3-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Purple Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Niagara have won nine out of their last 16 games against Quinnipiac.