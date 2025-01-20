Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ Nicholls Colonels

Current Records: Lamar 9-9, Nicholls 11-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: David R. Stopher Gymnasium -- Thibodaux, Louisiana

David R. Stopher Gymnasium -- Thibodaux, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Nicholls Colonels and the Lamar Cardinals are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. The Colonels will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

On Saturday, Nicholls was able to grind out a solid victory over SF Austin, taking the game 73-61.

Meanwhile, Lamar's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 75-64 to McNeese.

Nicholls is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season. As for Lamar, their loss dropped their record down to 9-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Nicholls has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lamar struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Nicholls might still be hurting after the devastating 75-56 defeat they got from Lamar in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Will Nicholls have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Nicholls has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lamar.