Who's Playing

McNeese Cowboys @ Nicholls Colonels

Current Records: McNeese 16-5, Nicholls 12-9

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Nicholls is heading back home. They and the McNeese Cowboys will face off in a Southland battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. The two teams are at an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2021, but likely not for long.

Nicholls will roll into the matchup after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 57 points on Saturday, then bounced right back against UT-Rio Grande Valley on Monday. Nicholls came out on top against UT-Rio Grande Valley by a score of 82-75.

Meanwhile, McNeese entered their tilt with TX A&M-CC on Monday with ten consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with 11. In a tight match that could have gone either way, they made off with a 74-73 victory over the Islanders.

Nicholls' win bumped their record up to 12-9. As for McNeese, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-5 record this season.

Nicholls came up short against McNeese when the teams last played on January 11th, falling 80-71. Will Nicholls have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Nicholls and McNeese both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.

  • Jan 11, 2025 - McNeese 80 vs. Nicholls 71
  • Mar 13, 2024 - McNeese 92 vs. Nicholls 76
  • Mar 02, 2024 - McNeese 83 vs. Nicholls 62
  • Feb 17, 2024 - McNeese 74 vs. Nicholls 47
  • Mar 06, 2023 - McNeese 77 vs. Nicholls 71
  • Jan 21, 2023 - Nicholls 71 vs. McNeese 68
  • Jan 19, 2023 - Nicholls 73 vs. McNeese 64
  • Feb 17, 2022 - Nicholls 82 vs. McNeese 73
  • Jan 27, 2022 - Nicholls 81 vs. McNeese 71
  • Mar 04, 2021 - Nicholls 80 vs. McNeese 67