Who's Playing

McNeese Cowboys @ Nicholls Colonels

Current Records: McNeese 16-5, Nicholls 12-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: David R. Stopher Gymnasium -- Thibodaux, Louisiana

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Nicholls is heading back home. They and the McNeese Cowboys will face off in a Southland battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. The two teams are at an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2021, but likely not for long.

Nicholls will roll into the matchup after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 57 points on Saturday, then bounced right back against UT-Rio Grande Valley on Monday. Nicholls came out on top against UT-Rio Grande Valley by a score of 82-75.

Meanwhile, McNeese entered their tilt with TX A&M-CC on Monday with ten consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with 11. In a tight match that could have gone either way, they made off with a 74-73 victory over the Islanders.

Nicholls' win bumped their record up to 12-9. As for McNeese, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-5 record this season.

Nicholls came up short against McNeese when the teams last played on January 11th, falling 80-71. Will Nicholls have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Nicholls and McNeese both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.