Halftime Report

Nicholls and SE Louisiana have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 28-27, Nicholls has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play. This contest is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 26 points.

If Nicholls keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-4 in no time. On the other hand, SE Louisiana will have to make due with a 4-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Nicholls Colonels

Current Records: SE Louisiana 4-4, Nicholls 4-4

How To Watch

What to Know

SE Louisiana is preparing for their first Southland matchup of the season on Thursday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Nicholls Colonels at 7:30 p.m. ET at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Monday, SE Louisiana didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Tulane, but they still walked away with a 71-67 victory.

Jakevion Buckley was the offensive standout of the matchup as he earned 18 points along with six assists and four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jeremy Elyzee, who scored eight points along with eight rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Nicholls slipped by Louisiana 76-75 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Colonels.

The win got SE Louisiana back to even at 4-4. As for Nicholls, the victory also got them back to even at 4-4.

SE Louisiana is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

SE Louisiana took a serious blow against Nicholls in their previous matchup back in March, falling 80-54. Can SE Louisiana avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Nicholls is a 3-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nicholls has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SE Louisiana.