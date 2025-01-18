Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ Nicholls Colonels

Current Records: SF Austin 8-9, Nicholls 10-7

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: David R. Stopher Gymnasium -- Thibodaux, Louisiana

What to Know

After six games on the road, Nicholls is heading back home. They and the SF Austin Lumberjacks will face off in a Southland battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. The Lumberjacks took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Colonels, who come in off a win.

Nicholls' offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Incarnate Word on Monday. Nicholls came out on top against Incarnate Word by a score of 88-82.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored SF Austin on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 66-59 to SE Louisiana.

Nicholls' win bumped their record up to 10-7. As for SF Austin, their loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 8-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Nicholls has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SF Austin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Nicholls came up short against SF Austin in their previous meeting back in February of 2020, falling 70-64. Will Nicholls have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

SF Austin has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Nicholls.