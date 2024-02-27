Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Nicholls State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Incarnate Word 47-34.

If Nicholls State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-12 in no time. On the other hand, Incarnate Word will have to make due with an 8-20 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ Nicholls State Colonels

Current Records: Incarnate Word 8-19, Nicholls State 15-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Nicholls State is 8-2 against the Cardinals since February of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in a Southland battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. Incarnate Word took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Nicholls State, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Nicholls State proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Lions with points to spare, taking the game 85-70. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Nicholls State.

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 87-71 bruising from the Cowboys. Incarnate Word has struggled against the Cowboys recently, as their contest on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Shon Robinson, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds and three blocks. He didn't help Incarnate Word's cause all that much against the Flames back in December of 2023 but the same can't be said for this match. Dylan Hayman was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with six rebounds.

The Colonels have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 15-12 record this season. As for the Cardinals, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-19.

Looking ahead, Nicholls State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Nicholls State didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Cardinals when the teams last played back in January, but they still walked away with a 78-74 win. Will Nicholls State repeat their success, or do the Cardinals have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Nicholls State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Incarnate Word, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Nicholls State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.