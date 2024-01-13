Who's Playing
Lamar Cardinals @ Nicholls State Colonels
Current Records: Lamar 8-7, Nicholls State 7-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana
What to Know
Lamar has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Lamar Cardinals and the Nicholls State Colonels will face off in a Southland battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at David R. Stopher Gym. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Monday, the Cardinals didn't have too much trouble with the Cardinals at home as they won 75-59.
Meanwhile, Nicholls State waltzed into their game Tuesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 66-61 victory over the Lions.
The Cardinals pushed their record up to 8-7 with that win, which was their third straight at home. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 21 points. As for the Colonels, their victory bumped their record up to 7-8.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lamar have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Nicholls State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Lamar came up short against Nicholls State in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 64-60. Can Lamar avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Nicholls State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lamar.
