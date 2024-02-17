Who's Playing

McNeese State Cowboys @ Nicholls State Colonels

Current Records: McNeese State 22-3, Nicholls State 13-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: David R. Stopher Gymnasium -- Thibodaux, Louisiana

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the McNeese State Cowboys and the Nicholls State Colonels are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

McNeese State can now show off ten landslide victories after their most recent contest on Monday. They put a hurting on the Huskies on the road to the tune of 105-54. The victory was nothing new for McNeese State as they're now sitting on three straight.

Meanwhile, the Colonels didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Islanders on Monday, but they still walked away with a 67-63 victory. The win was just what Nicholls State needed coming off of a 75-56 loss in their prior match.

The Cowboys are on a roll lately: they've won 17 of their last 18 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 22-3 record this season. As for the Colonels, they pushed their record up to 13-11 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home.

McNeese State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Colonels when the teams last played back in March of 2023, winning 77-71. Does McNeese State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Colonels turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Nicholls State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against McNeese State.