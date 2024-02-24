Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions @ Nicholls State Colonels

Current Records: Texas A&M-Commerce 10-17, Nicholls State 14-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions and the Nicholls State Colonels are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Texas A&M-Commerce ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They secured a 76-72 W over the Cardinals. The win was just what Texas A&M-Commerce needed coming off of a 86-63 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 47 points in their last matchup, Nicholls State made sure to put some points up on the board against the Privateers on Monday. The Colonels walked away with an 89-77 victory over the Privateers. Winning is a bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, as Nicholls State did.

The Lions' win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-17. As for the Colonels, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 14-12 record this season.

Texas A&M-Commerce will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 7.5-point underdog. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Texas A&M-Commerce and the Colonels pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Nicholls State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Nicholls State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Texas A&M-Commerce, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Nicholls State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas A&M-Commerce.