Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ Nicholls State

Current Records: Houston Christian 10-19; Nicholls State 14-14

What to Know

The Nicholls State Colonels are 10-3 against the Houston Christian Huskies since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Colonels and Houston Christian will face off in a Southland battle at 4 p.m. ET at David R. Stopher Gym. Houston Christian will be strutting in after a victory while Nicholls State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Nicholls State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 88-82 to the New Orleans Privateers.

Meanwhile, Houston Christian didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the McNeese State Cowboys on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 85-80 win.

Nicholls State is now 14-14 while the Huskies sit at 10-19. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Colonels rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.5 on average. Less enviably, Houston Christian is stumbling into the game with the fifth most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana

David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nicholls State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Houston Christian.