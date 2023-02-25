Who's Playing
Houston Christian @ Nicholls State
Current Records: Houston Christian 10-19; Nicholls State 14-14
What to Know
The Nicholls State Colonels are 10-3 against the Houston Christian Huskies since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Colonels and Houston Christian will face off in a Southland battle at 4 p.m. ET at David R. Stopher Gym. Houston Christian will be strutting in after a victory while Nicholls State will be stumbling in from a loss.
Nicholls State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 88-82 to the New Orleans Privateers.
Meanwhile, Houston Christian didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the McNeese State Cowboys on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 85-80 win.
Nicholls State is now 14-14 while the Huskies sit at 10-19. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Colonels rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.5 on average. Less enviably, Houston Christian is stumbling into the game with the fifth most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Nicholls State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Houston Christian.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Nicholls State 92 vs. Houston Christian 91
- Feb 19, 2022 - Nicholls State 84 vs. Houston Christian 70
- Jan 29, 2022 - Nicholls State 73 vs. Houston Christian 61
- Feb 24, 2021 - Nicholls State 83 vs. Houston Christian 68
- Jan 20, 2021 - Nicholls State 92 vs. Houston Christian 83
- Feb 26, 2020 - Nicholls State 93 vs. Houston Christian 85
- Jan 22, 2020 - Nicholls State 91 vs. Houston Christian 83
- Feb 16, 2019 - Houston Christian 88 vs. Nicholls State 82
- Jan 12, 2019 - Nicholls State 77 vs. Houston Christian 76
- Feb 10, 2018 - Nicholls State 94 vs. Houston Christian 67
- Jan 06, 2018 - Nicholls State 72 vs. Houston Christian 71
- Jan 26, 2017 - Houston Christian 83 vs. Nicholls State 80
- Jan 13, 2016 - Houston Christian 78 vs. Nicholls State 69