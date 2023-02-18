Who's Playing
Incarnate Word @ Nicholls State
Current Records: Incarnate Word 11-16; Nicholls State 13-12
What to Know
The Nicholls State Colonels and the Incarnate Word Cardinals are set to square off in a Southland matchup at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at David R. Stopher Gym. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
The Colonels entered their game against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for Nicholls State as they fell 78-74 to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Nicholls State had been the slight favorite coming in.
Speaking of close games: Incarnate Word was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 78-76 to the McNeese State Cowboys.
It was close but no cigar for Nicholls State as they fell 69-67 to the Cardinals in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe the Colonels will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Nicholls State have won eight out of their last 11 games against Incarnate Word.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Incarnate Word 69 vs. Nicholls State 67
- Feb 10, 2022 - Nicholls State 69 vs. Incarnate Word 58
- Feb 03, 2022 - Nicholls State 63 vs. Incarnate Word 60
- Jan 06, 2022 - Nicholls State 87 vs. Incarnate Word 56
- Jan 02, 2020 - Nicholls State 76 vs. Incarnate Word 60
- Jan 05, 2019 - Incarnate Word 65 vs. Nicholls State 58
- Dec 30, 2017 - Nicholls State 77 vs. Incarnate Word 60
- Feb 23, 2017 - Nicholls State 77 vs. Incarnate Word 68
- Dec 31, 2016 - Nicholls State 94 vs. Incarnate Word 84
- Feb 08, 2016 - Nicholls State 71 vs. Incarnate Word 60
- Jan 30, 2016 - Incarnate Word 68 vs. Nicholls State 61