Who's Playing

Incarnate Word @ Nicholls State

Current Records: Incarnate Word 11-16; Nicholls State 13-12

What to Know

The Nicholls State Colonels and the Incarnate Word Cardinals are set to square off in a Southland matchup at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at David R. Stopher Gym. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The Colonels entered their game against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for Nicholls State as they fell 78-74 to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Nicholls State had been the slight favorite coming in.

Speaking of close games: Incarnate Word was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 78-76 to the McNeese State Cowboys.

It was close but no cigar for Nicholls State as they fell 69-67 to the Cardinals in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe the Colonels will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana

David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nicholls State have won eight out of their last 11 games against Incarnate Word.