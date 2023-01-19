Who's Playing
McNeese State @ Nicholls State
Current Records: McNeese State 5-13; Nicholls State 8-9
What to Know
The McNeese State Cowboys haven't won a contest against the Nicholls State Colonels since Jan. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. McNeese State and Nicholls State will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET at David R. Stopher Gym. The Colonels will be strutting in after a win while the Cowboys will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The point spread favored McNeese State this past Saturday, but luck did not. They fell to the Houston Christian Huskies 90-81.
Meanwhile, Nicholls State strolled past the NW State Demons with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 77-63.
McNeese State is now 5-13 while Nicholls State sits at 8-9. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys are fourth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.7 on average. To make matters even worse for McNeese State, the Colonels enter the matchup with 18.8 takeaways on average, good for seventh best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana
Series History
Nicholls State have won ten out of their last 14 games against McNeese State.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Nicholls State 82 vs. McNeese State 73
- Jan 27, 2022 - Nicholls State 81 vs. McNeese State 71
- Mar 04, 2021 - Nicholls State 80 vs. McNeese State 67
- Jan 27, 2021 - Nicholls State 76 vs. McNeese State 69
- Mar 04, 2020 - Nicholls State 80 vs. McNeese State 56
- Jan 29, 2020 - McNeese State 90 vs. Nicholls State 78
- Feb 27, 2019 - McNeese State 84 vs. Nicholls State 75
- Jan 16, 2019 - McNeese State 86 vs. Nicholls State 75
- Feb 21, 2018 - Nicholls State 96 vs. McNeese State 79
- Jan 10, 2018 - Nicholls State 85 vs. McNeese State 80
- Jan 28, 2017 - Nicholls State 78 vs. McNeese State 74
- Mar 09, 2016 - Nicholls State 94 vs. McNeese State 90
- Feb 27, 2016 - McNeese State 71 vs. Nicholls State 69
- Feb 06, 2016 - Nicholls State 71 vs. McNeese State 56