Who's Playing

McNeese State @ Nicholls State

Current Records: McNeese State 5-13; Nicholls State 8-9

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys haven't won a contest against the Nicholls State Colonels since Jan. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. McNeese State and Nicholls State will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET at David R. Stopher Gym. The Colonels will be strutting in after a win while the Cowboys will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The point spread favored McNeese State this past Saturday, but luck did not. They fell to the Houston Christian Huskies 90-81.

Meanwhile, Nicholls State strolled past the NW State Demons with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 77-63.

McNeese State is now 5-13 while Nicholls State sits at 8-9. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys are fourth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.7 on average. To make matters even worse for McNeese State, the Colonels enter the matchup with 18.8 takeaways on average, good for seventh best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana

David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nicholls State have won ten out of their last 14 games against McNeese State.