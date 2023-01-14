Who's Playing
NW State @ Nicholls State
Current Records: NW State 10-7; Nicholls State 7-9
What to Know
The Nicholls State Colonels will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Colonels and the NW State Demons will face off in a Southland battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at David R. Stopher Gym. Nicholls State is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
It was close but no cigar for Nicholls State as they fell 69-66 to the Lamar Cardinals on Thursday.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between NW State and the McNeese State Cowboys on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as NW State wrapped it up with an 89-75 win at home.
Nicholls State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Colonels against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
Nicholls State suffered a grim 68-48 defeat to the Demons in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe Nicholls State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana
Odds
The Colonels are a 3.5-point favorite against the Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Nicholls State have won ten out of their last 16 games against NW State.
