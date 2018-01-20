How to watch No. 1 Villanova vs. UConn: TV, streaming online, prediction, line, pick
The first-ranked Wildcats travel to UConn to face a middling Huskies team that is 3-3 in league play
It took a shooting performance dropped straight from heaven to give Butler an upset over then-No. 1 Villanova back in late December. Since then, the Wildcats are 4-0 and winning, on average, by 18.3 points per contest as they've once again taken over the top spot in the college basketball rankings.
Jay Wright's team will put its near perfect 17-1 record on the line on the road again on Saturday in a tough road environment as the Wildcats face UConn at the XL Center. The Huskies (10-8), are 3-3 in AAC play, but coming off a brutally lopsided loss to Memphis on the road.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 12 p.m. ET
- Where: XL Center in Hartford, Conn.
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App
Odds and analysis
- Game Forecast: SportsLine
- Latest line: Villanova by 16.5
Things are not looking good for UConn, which dropped to 3-3 in league play with a loss to Memphis this week. But it's good to be Villanova. I like the Wildcats to win and cover the 16.5-point spread. Pick: Villanova -16.5
