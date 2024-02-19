Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ Norfolk State Spartans

Current Records: NC Central 13-10, Norfolk State 16-9

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, February 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.25

What to Know

Norfolk State and the Eagles are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. Norfolk State will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Norfolk State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They managed a 71-67 victory over the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, NC Central pushed their score all the way to 82 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 90-82 to the Bison. NC Central has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

NC Central struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Spartans have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-9 record this season. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 13-10.

Going forward, Norfolk State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Norfolk State couldn't quite finish off the Eagles in their previous meeting back in January and fell 60-58. Will Norfolk State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Norfolk State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against NC Central, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spartans, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Norfolk State and NC Central both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.