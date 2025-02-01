Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Norfolk State Spartans

Current Records: SC State 9-11, Norfolk State 14-8

How To Watch

What to Know

SC State is 0-10 against Norfolk State since February of 2018 but things could change on Saturday. Both will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.3 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, SC State came up short against NC Central and fell 82-77.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State's game on Saturday was all tied up 35-35 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They enjoyed a cozy 92-75 victory over Howard. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Spartans.

Norfolk State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Howard only pulled down eight.

SC State's loss dropped their record down to 9-11. As for Norfolk State, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. SC State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like Norfolk State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

SC State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: SC State is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 3-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Norfolk State is a big 8-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Norfolk State has won all of the games they've played against SC State in the last 7 years.