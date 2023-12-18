Who's Playing

Southern Virginia Knights @ Norfolk State Spartans

Current Records: Southern Virginia 0-1, Norfolk State 7-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Norfolk State is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Southern Virginia Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Echols Hall. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so the offenses might be a little more motivated than usual.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Norfolk State found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 74-58 bruising from the Pride.

Meanwhile, Southern Virginia had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. There's no need to mince words: the Knights lost to the Fighting Camels on December 2nd, and the Knights lost bad. The score wound up at 87-56. Southern Virginia was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-28.

The Spartans' loss dropped their record down to 7-5. As for the Knights, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.