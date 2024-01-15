Who's Playing

VA-Lynchburg Dragons @ Norfolk State Spartans

Current Records: VA-Lynchburg 0-7, Norfolk State 10-8

How To Watch

What to Know

After five games on the road, Norfolk State is heading back home. They will take on the VA-Lynchburg Dragons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Monday, the Spartans didn't have quite enough to beat the Eagles and fell 60-58.

Meanwhile, VA-Lynchburg's recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in December of 2023 after their tenth straight loss dating back to last season. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 135-57 bruising that the Spartans dished out back in December of 2023. VA-Lynchburg was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 66-24.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, VA-Lynchburg struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Spartans' loss dropped their record down to 10-8. As for the Dragons, their defeat was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-7.

Everything came up roses for Norfolk State against VA-Lynchburg in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as the squad secured a 109-59 win. With Norfolk State ahead 58-29 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Series History

Norfolk State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.