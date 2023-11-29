Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Norfolk State looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead William & Mary 45-28.

If Norfolk State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-3 in no time. On the other hand, William & Mary will have to make due with a 3-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Norfolk State Spartans

Current Records: William & Mary 3-4, Norfolk State 4-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After four games on the road, Norfolk State is heading back home. They will take on the William & Mary Tribe at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Norfolk State might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up six turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Spartans couldn't handle the Shockers and fell 80-67.

Despite the defeat, Norfolk State had strong showings from Jamarii Thomas, who scored 17 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds, and Allen Betrand, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, William & Mary's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They strolled past the Retrievers with points to spare, taking the game 96-81.

The Spartans have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-3 record this season. As for the Tribe, they have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 3-4 record.

While only William & Mary took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Norfolk State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Norfolk State: they have a less-than-stellar 1-4 record against the spread this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Norfolk State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like William & Mary struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Norfolk State is a 3.5-point favorite against William & Mary, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

Norfolk State has won both of the games they've played against William & Mary in the last 2 years.