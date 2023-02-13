Who's Playing
Delaware State @ Norfolk State
Current Records: Delaware State 5-18; Norfolk State 17-7
What to Know
The Delaware State Hornets haven't won a game against the Norfolk State Spartans since Feb. 20 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. Delaware State and Norfolk State will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Echols Hall. The Spartans should still be riding high after a victory, while Delaware State will be looking to right the ship.
Delaware State was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 86-85 to the Howard Bison.
Speaking of close games: the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Norfolk State proved too difficult a challenge. Norfolk State narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Hawks 76-73. Having forecasted a close victory for Norfolk State, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Delaware State is now 5-18 while Norfolk State sits at 17-7. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Delaware State is 14th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.7 on average. The Spartans' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 47.90% field goal percentage, good for 29th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Norfolk State have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Delaware State.
- Jan 09, 2023 - Norfolk State 78 vs. Delaware State 65
- Mar 09, 2022 - Norfolk State 74 vs. Delaware State 66
- Feb 14, 2022 - Norfolk State 69 vs. Delaware State 66
- Jan 12, 2022 - Norfolk State 80 vs. Delaware State 51
- Feb 24, 2021 - Norfolk State 86 vs. Delaware State 55
- Jan 30, 2021 - Norfolk State 94 vs. Delaware State 66
- Jan 17, 2021 - Norfolk State 83 vs. Delaware State 79
- Jan 16, 2021 - Norfolk State 87 vs. Delaware State 76
- Mar 02, 2020 - Norfolk State 79 vs. Delaware State 73
- Feb 08, 2020 - Norfolk State 85 vs. Delaware State 57
- Mar 04, 2019 - Norfolk State 74 vs. Delaware State 66
- Jan 05, 2019 - Norfolk State 77 vs. Delaware State 63
- Feb 12, 2018 - Norfolk State 93 vs. Delaware State 58
- Jan 16, 2017 - Norfolk State 75 vs. Delaware State 70
- Feb 20, 2016 - Delaware State 67 vs. Norfolk State 64