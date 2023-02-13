Who's Playing

Delaware State @ Norfolk State

Current Records: Delaware State 5-18; Norfolk State 17-7

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets haven't won a game against the Norfolk State Spartans since Feb. 20 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. Delaware State and Norfolk State will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Echols Hall. The Spartans should still be riding high after a victory, while Delaware State will be looking to right the ship.

Delaware State was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 86-85 to the Howard Bison.

Speaking of close games: the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Norfolk State proved too difficult a challenge. Norfolk State narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Hawks 76-73. Having forecasted a close victory for Norfolk State, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Delaware State is now 5-18 while Norfolk State sits at 17-7. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Delaware State is 14th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.7 on average. The Spartans' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 47.90% field goal percentage, good for 29th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Norfolk State have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Delaware State.