Who's Playing

Howard @ Norfolk State

Current Records: Howard 8-10; Norfolk State 12-5

What to Know

The Norfolk State Spartans are 11-1 against the Howard Bison since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Spartans and Howard will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Echols Hall. Norfolk State won both of their matches against the Bison last season (77-74 and 83-61) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Norfolk State had enough points to win and then some against the Delaware State Hornets on Monday, taking their game 78-65.

Meanwhile, Howard came up short against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Monday, falling 82-73.

Norfolk State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Spartans, who are 6-7 against the spread.

Norfolk State's victory brought them up to 12-5 while the Bison's defeat pulled them down to 8-10. Norfolk State is 8-3 after wins this season, and Howard is 6-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Spartans are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Norfolk State have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Howard.