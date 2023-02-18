Who's Playing

Morgan State @ Norfolk State

Current Records: Morgan State 12-13; Norfolk State 18-7

What to Know

Get ready for an MEAC battle as the Norfolk State Spartans and the Morgan State Bears will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Echols Hall. Norfolk State will be strutting in after a win while Morgan State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Spartans entered their game on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They steamrolled past the Delaware State Hornets 97-58 at home.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Bears and the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Monday was not particularly close, with Morgan State falling 74-62.

Norfolk State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting in January as they fell 77-71 to Morgan State. Maybe Norfolk State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Norfolk State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Morgan State.