Who's Playing
Morgan State @ Norfolk State
Current Records: Morgan State 12-13; Norfolk State 18-7
What to Know
Get ready for an MEAC battle as the Norfolk State Spartans and the Morgan State Bears will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Echols Hall. Norfolk State will be strutting in after a win while Morgan State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Spartans entered their game on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They steamrolled past the Delaware State Hornets 97-58 at home.
Meanwhile, the contest between the Bears and the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Monday was not particularly close, with Morgan State falling 74-62.
Norfolk State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting in January as they fell 77-71 to Morgan State. Maybe Norfolk State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Norfolk State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Morgan State.
- Jan 23, 2023 - Morgan State 77 vs. Norfolk State 71
- Mar 11, 2022 - Norfolk State 72 vs. Morgan State 63
- Feb 21, 2022 - Morgan State 85 vs. Norfolk State 74
- Jan 24, 2022 - Norfolk State 82 vs. Morgan State 62
- Mar 13, 2021 - Norfolk State 71 vs. Morgan State 63
- Feb 14, 2021 - Norfolk State 68 vs. Morgan State 65
- Feb 13, 2021 - Norfolk State 74 vs. Morgan State 69
- Jan 10, 2021 - Norfolk State 89 vs. Morgan State 85
- Jan 09, 2021 - Morgan State 78 vs. Norfolk State 74
- Mar 05, 2020 - Norfolk State 68 vs. Morgan State 62
- Feb 15, 2020 - Norfolk State 62 vs. Morgan State 57
- Feb 23, 2019 - Norfolk State 75 vs. Morgan State 74
- Feb 03, 2018 - Norfolk State 76 vs. Morgan State 65
- Jan 04, 2017 - Morgan State 58 vs. Norfolk State 56
- Feb 24, 2016 - Morgan State 89 vs. Norfolk State 72
- Feb 13, 2016 - Norfolk State 79 vs. Morgan State 73