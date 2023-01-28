Who's Playing
South Carolina State @ Norfolk State
Current Records: South Carolina State 3-18; Norfolk State 13-7
What to Know
The Norfolk State Spartans are 11-1 against the South Carolina State Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Spartans and South Carolina State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Echols Hall. Norfolk State won both of their matches against the Bulldogs last season (87-69 and 63-59) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Norfolk State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 77-71 to the Morgan State Bears.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for South Carolina State as they fell 88-85 to the Delaware State Hornets on Monday. South Carolina State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Norfolk State have won 11 out of their last 12 games against South Carolina State.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Norfolk State 63 vs. South Carolina State 59
- Jan 29, 2022 - Norfolk State 87 vs. South Carolina State 69
- Jan 25, 2020 - Norfolk State 73 vs. South Carolina State 62
- Mar 13, 2019 - Norfolk State 78 vs. South Carolina State 73
- Jan 21, 2019 - Norfolk State 74 vs. South Carolina State 69
- Feb 19, 2018 - Norfolk State 76 vs. South Carolina State 62
- Jan 20, 2018 - Norfolk State 78 vs. South Carolina State 54
- Mar 08, 2017 - Norfolk State 93 vs. South Carolina State 88
- Feb 15, 2017 - Norfolk State 81 vs. South Carolina State 70
- Feb 04, 2017 - Norfolk State 65 vs. South Carolina State 62
- Mar 11, 2016 - South Carolina State 67 vs. Norfolk State 65
- Jan 23, 2016 - Norfolk State 87 vs. South Carolina State 74