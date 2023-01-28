Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ Norfolk State

Current Records: South Carolina State 3-18; Norfolk State 13-7

What to Know

The Norfolk State Spartans are 11-1 against the South Carolina State Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Spartans and South Carolina State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Echols Hall. Norfolk State won both of their matches against the Bulldogs last season (87-69 and 63-59) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Norfolk State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 77-71 to the Morgan State Bears.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for South Carolina State as they fell 88-85 to the Delaware State Hornets on Monday. South Carolina State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Norfolk State have won 11 out of their last 12 games against South Carolina State.