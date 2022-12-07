Who's Playing

Alabama State @ North Alabama

Current Records: Alabama State 1-7; North Alabama 5-4

What to Know

The North Alabama Lions will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Alabama State Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Flowers Hall. The Lions will be strutting in after a win while Alabama State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Morehead State Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday North Alabama proved too difficult a challenge. North Alabama secured an 81-75 W over Morehead State.

Meanwhile, Alabama State ended up a good deal behind the Ohio Bobcats when they played last week, losing 72-58.

North Alabama is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The Lions are now 5-4 while the Hornets sit at 1-7. North Alabama is 2-2 after wins this season, and Alabama State is 1-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lions are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

North Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.