Bellarmine @ North Alabama
Current Records: Bellarmine 5-9; North Alabama 9-5
The North Alabama Lions are 0-4 against the Bellarmine Knights since February of last year, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. North Alabama and Bellarmine will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Flowers Hall. The Lions will be strutting in after a victory while Bellarmine will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday North Alabama proved too difficult a challenge. North Alabama capped 2022 off with a 66-62 win over the Gamecocks.
Meanwhile, the Knights' 2022 ended with a 70-53 defeat against the Liberty Flames on Thursday.
North Alabama is now 9-5 while Bellarmine sits at a mirror-image 5-9. North Alabama is 5-3 after wins this season, and Bellarmine is 2-6 after losses.
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama
Series History
Bellarmine have won all of the games they've played against North Alabama in the last five years.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Bellarmine 75 vs. North Alabama 69
- Jan 18, 2022 - Bellarmine 68 vs. North Alabama 60
- Feb 13, 2021 - Bellarmine 87 vs. North Alabama 63
- Feb 12, 2021 - Bellarmine 66 vs. North Alabama 64