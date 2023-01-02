Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ North Alabama

Current Records: Bellarmine 5-9; North Alabama 9-5

What to Know

The North Alabama Lions are 0-4 against the Bellarmine Knights since February of last year, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. North Alabama and Bellarmine will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Flowers Hall. The Lions will be strutting in after a victory while Bellarmine will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday North Alabama proved too difficult a challenge. North Alabama capped 2022 off with a 66-62 win over the Gamecocks.

Meanwhile, the Knights' 2022 ended with a 70-53 defeat against the Liberty Flames on Thursday.

North Alabama is now 9-5 while Bellarmine sits at a mirror-image 5-9. North Alabama is 5-3 after wins this season, and Bellarmine is 2-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bellarmine have won all of the games they've played against North Alabama in the last five years.