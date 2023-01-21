Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas @ North Alabama

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 6-14; North Alabama 10-10

What to Know

The North Alabama Lions will be returning home after a three-game road trip. North Alabama and the Cent. Arkansas Bears will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday at Flowers Hall. The Lions are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory.

Cent. Arkansas is out to make up for these teams' game on Wednesday. North Alabama snuck past Cent. Arkansas with a 78-73 win.

North Alabama's victory brought them up to 10-10 while the Bears' loss pulled them down to 6-14. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lions are stumbling into the matchup with the 38th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.5 on average. Cent. Arkansas has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 358th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 81.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lions are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Cent. Arkansas have won two out of their last three games against North Alabama.