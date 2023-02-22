Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ North Alabama

Current Records: Kennesaw State 21-8; North Alabama 18-11

What to Know

The Kennesaw State Owls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Owls and the North Alabama Lions will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Flowers Hall. Kennesaw State have not won a single game against North Alabama in their most recent matchups, going 0-7 since January of 2019.

Kennesaw State entered their contest against the Queens University Royals this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Kennesaw State took an 83-76 hit to the loss column. They didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday North Alabama proved too difficult a challenge. The Lions managed a 98-93 win over the Colonels.

North Alabama's victory lifted them to 18-11 while Kennesaw State's defeat dropped them down to 21-8. We'll see if North Alabama can repeat their recent success or if the Owls bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Alabama have won all of the games they've played against Kennesaw State in the last six years.