Who's Playing

Stetson @ North Alabama

Current Records: Stetson 8-6; North Alabama 9-7

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Hatters and the North Alabama Lions will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday at Flowers Hall. Bragging rights belong to Stetson for now since they're up 6-2 across their past eight matchups.

The Jacksonville Dolphins typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Stetson proved too difficult a challenge. Stetson took down Jacksonville 73-61.

Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" North Alabama with an 86-62 beatdown courtesy of the Lipscomb Bisons on Thursday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hatters are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Stetson's win lifted them to 8-6 while North Alabama's defeat dropped them down to 9-7. We'll see if Stetson can repeat their recent success or if the Lions bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hatters are a slight 2-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stetson have won six out of their last eight games against North Alabama.