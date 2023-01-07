Who's Playing
Stetson @ North Alabama
Current Records: Stetson 8-6; North Alabama 9-7
What to Know
The Stetson Hatters have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Hatters and the North Alabama Lions will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday at Flowers Hall. Bragging rights belong to Stetson for now since they're up 6-2 across their past eight matchups.
The Jacksonville Dolphins typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Stetson proved too difficult a challenge. Stetson took down Jacksonville 73-61.
Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" North Alabama with an 86-62 beatdown courtesy of the Lipscomb Bisons on Thursday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hatters are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Stetson's win lifted them to 8-6 while North Alabama's defeat dropped them down to 9-7. We'll see if Stetson can repeat their recent success or if the Lions bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hatters are a slight 2-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Stetson have won six out of their last eight games against North Alabama.
- Jan 22, 2022 - Stetson 67 vs. North Alabama 65
- Jan 09, 2021 - North Alabama 73 vs. Stetson 66
- Jan 08, 2021 - Stetson 86 vs. North Alabama 77
- Mar 03, 2020 - Stetson 82 vs. North Alabama 72
- Feb 13, 2020 - Stetson 75 vs. North Alabama 64
- Jan 16, 2020 - Stetson 54 vs. North Alabama 49
- Feb 23, 2019 - Stetson 63 vs. North Alabama 60
- Jan 19, 2019 - North Alabama 63 vs. Stetson 62