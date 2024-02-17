Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Delaware 16-10, North Carolina A&T 7-19

How To Watch

What to Know

North Carolina A&T will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Corbett Sports Center. North Carolina A&T comes in on a streak of failing to score more than 58 points in their last three games, a trend the team is of course eager to reverse.

North Carolina A&T managed to keep up with the Seahawks until halftime on Thursday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Aggies found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 73-54 punch to the gut against the Seahawks. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for North Carolina A&T in their matchups with the Seahawks: they've now lost three in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, North Carolina A&T struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Delaware unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 73-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Phoenix. Delaware didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Aggies dropped their record down to 7-19 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 57.5 points per game. As for the Fightin' Blue Hens, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-10.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Carolina A&T haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Delaware struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

North Carolina A&T suffered a grim 90-71 defeat to the Fightin' Blue Hens when the teams last played back in January. Will North Carolina A&T have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Delaware is a big 11.5-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fightin' Blue Hens as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

Series History

Delaware has won both of the games they've played against North Carolina A&T in the last year.