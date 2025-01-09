Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Delaware 8-7, North Carolina A&T 4-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Delaware is 3-0 against North Carolina A&T since February of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Corbett Sports Center. The Fightin' Blue Hens have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Delaware took a loss when they played away from home on Thursday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They put the hurt on Monmouth with a sharp 84-64 win. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51-27.

Delaware can attribute much of their success to Erik Timko, who went 6 for 11 en route to 17 points plus three steals, and John Camden, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds and seven assists. Timko is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Macon Emory was another key player, earning 11 points in addition to eight rebounds and two blocks.

Delaware was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Monmouth only posted six.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T came up short against Drexel on Saturday and fell 68-59. The Aggies haven't had much luck with the Dragons recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Delaware pushed their record up to 8-7 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for North Carolina A&T, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-12.

Going forward, Delaware is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Delaware was able to grind out a solid win over North Carolina A&T when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 62-54. Does Delaware have another victory up their sleeve, or will North Carolina A&T turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Delaware is a 4-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162.5 points.

Series History

Delaware has won all of the games they've played against North Carolina A&T in the last 2 years.