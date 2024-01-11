Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Drexel 10-6, North Carolina A&T 3-12

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Coastal Athletic clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 11th at Corbett Sports Center. Drexel's defense has only allowed 63.1 points per game this season, so North Carolina A&T's offense will have their work cut out for North Carolina A&T.

Drexel has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 19 points or more this season. They blew past the Tribe 77-55. The victory was nothing new for Drexel as they're now sitting on three straight.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 18 to 5 on offense, a fact North Carolina A&T found out the hard way on Saturday. The contest between the Aggies and the Phoenix wasn't particularly close, with the Aggies falling 77-59.

North Carolina A&T struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They are winless (0-3) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Dragons are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-6 record this season. As for the Aggies, their loss dropped their record down to 3-12.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Drexel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Carolina A&T, though, as they've been averaging only 30.1 rebounds per game. Given Drexel's sizeable advantage in that area, North Carolina A&T will need to find a way to close that gap.

Drexel came up short against North Carolina A&T in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 68-55. Can Drexel avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

North Carolina A&T won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.