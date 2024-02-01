Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Hampton 4-17, North Carolina A&T 6-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Hampton has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Corbett Sports Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Pirates came up short against the Phoenix and fell 80-74.

The losing side was boosted by Jordan Nesbitt, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact North Carolina A&T found out the hard way on Saturday. They lost to the Dragons on the road by a decisive 62-47 margin. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points North Carolina A&T has scored all season.

The Pirates' loss was their sixth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 4-17. As for the Aggies, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 6-15.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Hampton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Carolina A&T, though, as they've been averaging only 30.3 rebounds per game. Given Hampton's sizable advantage in that area, the Aggies will need to find a way to close that gap.

Hampton and the Aggies were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup on January 15th, but the Pirates came up empty-handed after a 81-80 loss. Can Hampton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

North Carolina A&T has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Hampton.