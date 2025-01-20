Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Hampton 9-9, North Carolina A&T 4-15

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

Hampton has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Corbett Sports Center. The Pirates are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Hampton is headed into the contest having just suffered their closest loss since November 26, 2024 on Thursday. They fell just short of William & Mary by a score of 67-64. The Pirates haven't had much luck with the Tribe recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite the defeat, Hampton had strong showings from Xzavier Long, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and nine rebounds, and Noah Farrakhan, who earned 15 points.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 72-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of Monmouth.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jahnathan Lamothe, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (five). Another player making a difference was Ryan Forrest, who posted 19 points.

Hampton's defeat dropped their record down to 9-9. As for North Carolina A&T, their loss dropped their record down to 4-15.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Hampton has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Carolina A&T struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Hampton beat North Carolina A&T 82-71 in their previous matchup back in December of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Hampton since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Hampton is a slight 2.5-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

North Carolina A&T has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Hampton.