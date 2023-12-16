Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Texas So. 0-7, North Carolina A&T 0-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

What to Know

The Texas So. Tigers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 9:30 p.m. ET on December 16th at Michelob Ultra Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Texas So. was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their matchup with Purdue but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. The Tigers took a serious blow against the Boilermakers back in November, falling 99-67. Texas So. found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 22% worse than the opposition.

Zytarious Mortle put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 25 points along with six rebounds and three steals. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to North Carolina A&T, who are still winless after their ninth match. They fell 67-62 to the Eagles on Tuesday.

Even though they lost, North Carolina A&T were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Tigers' loss was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-7. As for the Aggies, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-9.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Texas So. shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by ten points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).

Texas So. and North Carolina A&T were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, but Texas So. came up empty-handed after a 67-66 loss. Can Texas So. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Texas So. is a big 10-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

North Carolina A&T won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.