Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: The Citadel 4-4, North Carolina A&T 0-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

What to Know

After six games on the road, North Carolina A&T is heading back home. They will take on The Citadel Bulldogs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. North Carolina A&T might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Saturday.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but North Carolina A&T and Samford didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under. The contest between the pair wasn't a total blowout, but with the Aggies falling 101-83 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 38.9% better than the opposition, a fact The Citadel proved on Tuesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Buccaneers 81-52 at home.

The Aggies bumped their record down to 0-6 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 4-4 record this season.

While only The Citadel took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, The Citadel is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Carolina A&T have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 27.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like The Citadel struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

The Citadel is a big 7.5-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

North Carolina A&T and The Citadel both have 1 win in their last 2 games.