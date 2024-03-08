Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: William & Mary 9-22, North Carolina A&T 7-24

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The North Carolina A&T Aggies and the William & Mary Tribe are set to clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Entertainment & Sports Arena in a Coastal Athletic postseason contest. North Carolina A&T has now lost nine straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since February 1.

While it was all tied up 33-33 at halftime, North Carolina A&T was not quite Campbell's equal in the second half on Saturday. The Aggies fell just short of the Fighting Camels by a score of 64-62.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Camian Shell, who scored 22 points along with six assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalal McKie, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, William & Mary came into Saturday's game having lost nine straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with an 85-73 victory over the Pirates on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when you drain nine more threes than your opponent, as William & Mary did.

Among those leading the charge was Chase Lowe, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 13 rebounds. Gabe Dorsey was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with two steals.

The Aggies dropped their record down to 7-24 with that defeat, which was their seventh straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.4 points per game. As for the Tribe, their win ended a seven-game drought at home and bumped them up to 9-22.

Going forward, North Carolina A&T is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-5-1 against the spread).

North Carolina A&T beat William & Mary 76-69 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for North Carolina A&T since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

William & Mary is a 5-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tribe as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

Series History

North Carolina A&T has won both of the games they've played against William & Mary in the last year.