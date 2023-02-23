Who's Playing

Delaware @ North Carolina A&T

Current Records: Delaware 14-15; North Carolina A&T 12-17

What to Know

The North Carolina A&T Aggies will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Aggies and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Corbett Sports Center. Delaware will be strutting in after a win while North Carolina A&T will be stumbling in from a loss.

The matchup between North Carolina A&T and the Towson Tigers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with North Carolina A&T falling 87-75 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Delaware beat the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks 75-66 this past Saturday.

North Carolina A&T's defeat took them down to 12-17 while Delaware's victory pulled them up to 14-15. We'll see if the Aggies can steal the Fightin' Blue Hens' luck or if Delaware records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.