Who's Playing

Elon @ North Carolina A&T

Current Records: Elon 5-19; North Carolina A&T 11-14

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix are on the road again Wednesday and play against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Corbett Sports Center. The Phoenix will be seeking to avenge the 80-71 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 11th.

Elon escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Northeastern Huskies by the margin of a single free throw, 74-73.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T suffered a grim 87-63 defeat to the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks last week.

Elon is expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Elon's victory lifted them to an irreparable 5-19 while North Carolina A&T's defeat dropped them down to 11-14. We'll see if Elon can repeat their recent success or if North Carolina A&T bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Aggies are a 4-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Carolina A&T won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.